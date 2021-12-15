ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Craig Reynolds: Our exclusive interview with the Lions RB after his great NFL debut

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiEWq_0dNeB8QT00

Lions running back Craig Reynolds certainly made the most of his first NFL opportunity. Thrust into the lineup due to the unavailability of both D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams for Detroit’s Week 14 matchup with the Denver Broncos, Reynolds turned in a great performance.

After being elevated from the practice squad, where he’s spent the entire 2021 season, Reynolds ran for 83 yards on just 11 carries and also caught two passes for 16 yards. That’s an impressive debut for the third-year back, who has bounced around several practice squads since coming out of D-II Kutztown in 2019.

I got a chance to speak with Reynolds on the Tuesday after his breakout first game. We talked about his game prep, playing for Duce Staley, what Jamaal Williams is really like and much more.

What was it like prepping for your first NFL game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426LnN_0dNeB8QT00
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“My biggest thing was trying to keep the same schedule I normally did every week. I didn’t want to change anything. So the rehab, the weight room stuff, I just tried to keep it all the same. It felt pretty normal.”

What's it like playing for RB coach Duce Staley, who you grew up watching play in Philadelphia?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zt1kE_0dNeB8QT00
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

“It was definitely surreal early on when I first met him. But it definitely becomes normal. Wearing the helmet, he’s a football coach and I’m a football player and that’s pretty normal for us.”

Follow-up question: Did you ever play as Staley in the Madden video games?

“I probably have. Yeah I definitely have back when (laughs)”

The Lions have a lot of unheralded, overlooked players like you have been to this point. Is there a bond between you guys around that?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kd2DM_0dNeB8QT00
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

“Me and the D-II guys (WR Trinity Benson, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Tom Kennedy, CB Corey Ballentine) talk about it sometimes. Being Division II guys and the practice squad guys and us being in our situations we’ve been in, whether it was here or on other teams. Overall in that whole locker room, it’s a very tight-knit team.

I’ve been on other teams and overall I would say this is the most cohesive groups I’ve played on. And I really appreciate these guys, that’s for sure.”

What other jobs were you considering as a backup plan in case you didn't make it in the NFL?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069SbA_0dNeB8QT00
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Reynolds has a degree in business marketing from Kutztown.

“I interviewed at a couple of insurance companies around my area. Just looking to get my foot in the door, kind of as a Plan B because I didn’t know what was going to happen with the (NFL scouting) combine and the draft and all that.

I was thankful enough to have my degree and graduated, so I started to look into a couple of insurance companies and what I might do for them.”

He did admit he did not have to turn any job offers down.

Is Jamaal Williams as hyped up and crazy behind the scenes as he is in public?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GE6uL_0dNeB8QT00

“Jamaal is Jamaal all the time (laughs). He does not change anything.

He’s the leader in our running back room. He’s a great leader on our entire offense, great leader on the team. I love that guy. He’s funny but he’s also very knowledgable and I’ve learned so much from him on and off the football field.

Our lockers are close to one another so we talk all the time. He’s so helpful and he’s just awesome. Love Jamaal.”

