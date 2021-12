Employees at Google have been informed that they will be fired eventually if they don't comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine rules, according to a new report from CNBC. The news outlet reported that a memo by company leaders said Google employees need to show proof that they're vaccinated or apply for a religious or medical exemption by Tuesday, Jan. 18, or they will be put on paid administrative leave for 30 days, followed by unpaid personal leave which could ultimately lead to termination.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO