This week Gov. Jared Polis reflected on the year since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado. Since then, more than 4 million Coloradans have taken the two vaccine. “Colorado’s mission to get the vaccine into our communities has kept our businesses and schools open and our economy on the path to recovery while other states fell behind,” Polis said in a statement. “The virus and deadly Delta variant continue to infect the unvaccinated, but we have the tool to protect ourselves in the life-saving vaccine and now the booster.

