Video Games

Morning Extra- PAC-MAN hits Facebook

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sponsored)- There’s a new PAC-MAN™ in town but it’s not your Dad’s PAC-MAN – it’s on Facebook Gaming and it’s social. We’ve invited Chelsea Krost, millennial life coach, to speak about the trend of socializing around...

protocol.com

Facebook debuts a new Pac-Man game designed for livestreaming

The newest game on Facebook is one of the oldest in history — Pac-Man — but it has a twist. This version of Pac-Man is a competitive four-player take on the arcade classic intended to be livestreamed on the Facebook Gaming platform, so viewers can compete against streamers in a matter of seconds.
CNET

Pac-Man Community brings teamwork, creativity to Facebook Gaming

Pac-Man is ready to start gobbling fruit and chasing ghosts in Pac-Man Community on Facebook Gaming. The new game, released on Dec. 6, takes the maze-running arcade gameplay and gives it a multiplayer twist. Players will be able to team up in groups of four to take on the series'...
Observer

Facebook Gaming Is Launching an Interactive Pac-Man Game

Facebook Gaming is taking Pac-Man into the metaverse. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is launching Pac-Man Community, where players can interact with the classic game in more collaborative and interactive ways. The traditional Pac-Man will be available for those who want to play. But in Meta’s version of the game users can create their own mazes, play alone or against friends, and stream themselves playing and invite others to join their game using a feature called Play with Streamer.
Lauren Gottlieb
The Verge

A multiplayer Pac-Man game is coming to Facebook

Pac-Man Community is a new multiplayer-focused spin on the classic arcade game that you’ll be able to play right on Facebook. The main draw of Pac-Man Community is the ability to play co-op Pac-Man with up to three other people. Players work together to try to survive the pesky ghosts, but they’ll also be competing for the highest score. You can make rooms to play with your friends, and Facebook Gaming streamers can invite viewers to join their game with Facebook’s Play with Streamer feature.
VentureBeat

Mark Zuckerberg launches Pac-Man Community audience-played game on Facebook/Meta

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled that Pac-Man Community is debuting on Facebook Gaming as one of the first games where audiences can play together while spectating. Streamers and creators will be able to livestream their Pac-Man matches, and the audience can take a side and control the movement of Ghosts in the game, chasing after the Pac-Man characters as they gobble up dots. Genvid Technologies developed the game using its cloud-based technology platform in partnership with Bandai Namco.
Digital Trends

Pac-Man Community is ‘Twitch Plays Pokémon’ for the iconic game

Pac-Man Community is a new free game that’s available today via Facebook Gaming. The social-based multiplayer game includes a maze-creation tool, features that let streamers play directly with their audience, and a wild community mode that turns Pac-Man into Twitch Plays Pokémon. Developed in partnership with Bandai Namco, Pac-Man Community...
gamepolar.com

Fb Gaming streamers and viewers can play ‘Pac-Man’ collectively

Is about to develop into extra interactive. Two options are rolling out at present that ought to assist creators and their followers seamlessly play video games collectively, and provides viewers different methods to become involved with streams. Play With Streamer is self-explanatory. There can be a button on livestreams that...
Android Police

Facebook's utterly unnecessary Meta rebrand has hit the Play Store

One of the highlights, or rather, weirdest moments of 2021 was when Facebook announced its abrupt name-change. From that point onwards, the company itself has been known as Meta, coinciding with news of its increased focus on this whole “metaverse” thing. In the weeks that followed we started to see the new Meta name pop up across Facebook's whole ecosystem of apps. That momentum has made it to the Play Store, with the company’s apps now showing that they come from Meta Platforms, Inc.
