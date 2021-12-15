ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android users warned to change settings immediately

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FIYE_0dNe8KrG00

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history.

Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone.

This stored data often serves many purposes, including filing your web browser's cache and cookies to allowing you to stay logged into websites.

Cached data can also help your web browser load more quickly as it saves assets and site preferences from the websites you frequent.

However, this data (specifically, cookies) can also be used by websites to track your browsing history, typically so they can send you as much personalized ad content as possible.

Websites accomplish this by accessing two types of cookies stored on your phone: First-party cookies, which are created by the site you visit (as shown in the address bar); and third-party cookies, which are created by sites other than the one you are visiting (i.e. the ads and images on the first-party webpage).

In addition to the nuisance that comes with receiving non-stop ads, your phone's performance will also suffer if you never clear your cached data.

Therefore, it might not hurt to do a cleanse every now and then, if only to prevent websites you might not even visit anymore from tracking your every move on the web.

How to erase your cache on Google Chrome

You can delete your cookies and cache on a Google Chrome browser by hitting the "More button" in the top-right corner of the browser (displayed as three vertical dots), then clicking "History," then "Clear browsing data."

You can also access this from the Chrome "Settings" menu by first clicking "Privacy and Security", and then "Clear browsing data."

How to erase your cache on Samsung Internet

Unlike Google Chrome, Samsung's process for deleting your cache and cookie data requires you to head to your phone's settings.

The steps are as followed: "Settings" > "Apps" > "Samsung Internet" > "Storage."

Once you've hit "Storage," you will be presented with two options, one to clear cache and one to clear data.

Tapping on "Clear cache" will immediately delete the cache.

Hitting "Clear data" will basically reset your internet browser to factory settings, deleting permanently files, settings, accounts, databases, and cookies.

How to erase your cache on Mozilla Firefox

Similar to Google Chrome, you can clear the cookies and cache straight from. the Mozilla Firefox Android app.

Simply hit "More button" > "Settings" > "Delete browsing data."

Firefox also allows you the option of automatically erasing your browsing data every time you exit the app.

This can be found in the app's settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HeF0v_0dNe8KrG00
Clearing your web browser's cache and cookies can help prevent websites from tracking your history Credit: Alamy

In other news, Apple Music is taking on Spotify with a new half price plan with a twist.

Snapchat has revealed it has given away a whopping $250million (£189million) to its creators over the last year.

And people are being urged to look out for fake Omicron emails landing in inboxes in the coming days.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 8

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Android Users#Internet Browser#Android Phone#Smart Phone#Ios
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
avast.com

How to Know If Your Phone Has Been Hacked

Pop-ups If you’re seeing a lot of unusual pop-up ads, your phone could have an adware infection. Steer clear from these pop-ups — don’t click or open them because it could make the problem worse. Unrecognized texts or calls. Receiving communications from unrecognized numbers could indicate you’ve been the victim...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Here's how to stop Google from tracking your location and other web activity

If you are using any Google app, it's likely you're being tracked. Even if you turned off location history on your Google account, you're not completely in the clear yet. While disabling that setting sounds like a one-and-done solution, some Google apps are still storing your location data. Just opening the Google Maps app or using Google search on any platform logs your approximate location with a time stamp.
INTERNET
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
279K+
Followers
2K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy