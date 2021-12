Beyoncé is not one to overshare details pertaining to her personal life (or really share any detail, but we digress). So when we can find even one morsel of information about the queen bee, we will always very hastily — maybe more so obsessively — clamor for more. Beyoncé, who has over the course of her decades-long career cemented her status as a style icon, has been known to play around with many different aspects of her look — from her wardrobe to her hairstyles — but we've most recently been loving her nails. The star's frequent manicure switch-ups have been the talk of the internet of late, including her recent silver chrome french tips. The best part? Thanks to her go-to nail artist Miho Okawara, we now have the details behind the look in case you wanted to re-create the festive design at home.

