Saints' Taysom Hill does not plan on changing his playing style to compensate for injuries

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
 3 days ago
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

METAIRIE, La. - Sometime in the second or third quarter Sunday, he wasn’t sure, New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill took another hit to his injured right hand, with the broadcast cameras periodically catching him looking down at his hand and shaking it out.

“It was on a sack and it just kind of jarred my wrist a little bit,” Hill said. “It took me a couple minutes, but it came back and it was okay.”

Such is life for Hill in 2021, having already dealt with three separate injuries now. Considering the physical way he plays the game, it begs the question: Does he have to be cognizant of his various injuries when he’s out there weaving through 300-pound defensive linemen, throwing his body into 250-pound linebackers and leaping over 200-pound safeties?

Does he have to, in other words, not try to do the things that make him unique?

“There’s a balance of being available for your team to play, and then being capable of doing everything you need to do,” Hill said. “So, you’re aware of those things all the time, and if I felt like it was taking away or I wasn’t able to do everything I needed to, then I would have said something.

“But once you get in the course of the game you can’t allow your mind to get distracted by other things. So, as I take the field, I’m not consciously thinking about my finger or my wrist or whatever it is. Man, it’s go time.”

Making his second start of the season at quarterback, Hill did not hold any part of his game back despite still dealing with a partially torn plantar fascia and a mallet finger injury that requires him to wear a splint on his middle finger of his throwing hand.

Hill turned in a modest passing performance against a struggling New York Jets defense, completing 15 of his 21 attempts for 175 yards while taking three sacks. Notably, Hill did not turn the ball over after throwing four interceptions in his first start against Dallas.

“I’m not going to overcomplicate what happened last week (against Dallas),” Hill said after the Jets game. “Every time you step on the field and get ready for a game, that’s the expectation — a zero-turnover game.”

He was close twice, though, leading to more questions about the finger injury he played through.

Hill recovered a pair of his own fumbles. The second one, he said, was just a bad exchange between himself and center Erik McCoy. But the first one — an ugly fumble in which Hill essentially threw the ball backwards when he lost the grip on the football as he cocked his arm — was one of the few times Sunday his injured finger affected him.

“I thought he threw pretty well and secured the ball,” said coach Sean Payton. “I mean, there’s always a little bit of an adventure with him that we keep working on, but I think he just lost the grip on that screen, and it just came out the back of his hands.”

Saints brought their own juice to New York. The result was their most complete game in weeks

As far as the foot injury that sidelined him for two weeks earlier this season — one that he will continue to manage for the duration of this season — Hill played as if it was not an issue for the second consecutive week.

He rushed 11 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns, with the majority of that yardage coming on a 44-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Three of those 11 rush attempts were designed passes in which Hill used his legs to exploit an open area in the field on a scramble. In his two starts, Hill has scrambled seven times for 64 yards.

“He has a big escape the pocket ability,” McCoy said. “He knows he has the ability to make guys miss quick and get outside the pocket and rush for 30-40 yards because he's just that skilled. I think it adds another dimension to the offense when you have a guy like him back there.”

After the game, Payton said he didn’t even take Hill’s foot into consideration when he was putting together his game plan. Payton frequently called designed runs for Hill throughout the game — including on that 44-yard touchdown to close things out.

“He was moving around well,” Payton said.

For his part, Hill shrugged off the ailments he’s been dealing with. He doesn’t plan on changing the way he plays to compensate for them any time soon.

“Look, this is football,” Hill said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. If you can’t do that, it’s hard to play in this league. That’s just the reality. Everyone’s dealing with something.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sean Payton

METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has voluntarily sidelined himself from team activities this week in a precautionary move before the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, team officials said Wednesday.
NFL
West Lafayette, IN
