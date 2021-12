A new podcast celebrates queer Catholic love this Christmas season in the hope of sharing further the faith and the stories of LGBTQ people in the church. Produced by Jessica Lemes da Silva, the podcast Sacred Hearts is described as a “Queer Catholic love story in four parts.” The story “declares that our lives and the way we love are not sins; we, too, are equally blessed.” A description on the podcast website explains:

