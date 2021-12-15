ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

National Weather Service Warns Minnesotans to Prepare to be Without Heat

By Carly Ross
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a chance for bad storms, including possible tornados across southern Minnesota tonight. Because of the high wind warning in our area, the National Weather Service is warning Minnesotans to prepare to possibly be without heat "for a prolonged period of time." The National Weather Service has a high...

1520 The Ticket

Tornado Total For Southern Minnesota Rises to Six

The National Weather Service has confirmed four more tornadoes were spawned by the historic storms that raced across Minnesota Wednesday night. Survey teams today reported an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed near Plainview. it struck around 8 PM and was on the ground about 4 1/2 miles an area that ran southeast to the northeast of Plainview. The National Weather Service estimated its’ top winds at 93 miles an hour and found it damaged or peeled off the roofs of several farm buildings and sheds, but most of the damage was to trees.
PLAINVIEW, MN
1520 The Ticket

It Was A Historic Storm That Hit Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The weather system that affected southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday was historic, as promised by the National Weather Service. Record temperature and wind speeds were set and for the first time ever, tornadoes were reported in December in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Tornado Watch For Rochester Area Until 11 PM

TORNADO WATCH 565 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE. 11 of the Most Devastating Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout The Years. We might be full of lakes and "nice" but Minnesota has had its fair share of horrible and nasty weather. Throughout the years we've had floods, fires, storms that have crushed stadium roofs flat, and tornadoes that have destroyed lives.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
ORONOCO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Area Forecast Includes Possible Severe WX and Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The weather forecast for Wednesday in southern Minnesota is a bizarre one for mid-December. Gusty winds from the south are predicted to develop Wednesday afternoon and push unseasonably and possibly record-setting warm air into the region. That warmth is forecast to push mercury to new record highs in the upper 50s in many communities, including Rochester where the current record high for December 15th is 52 degrees.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Power Has Been Restored in Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The power is back on in Stewartville. People's Energy Cooperative was finally able to restore electrical service to Stewartville this afternoon. Much of the city was left in the dark after the historic storms that hit on Wednesday resulted in major damage to a portion of the cooperative's power grid that serves the Stewartville area.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

How Much Does it Cost to Run Christmas Lights in Minnesota?

They're a big part of just about everyone's holiday displays, but do you know how much it costs to run your Christmas lights here in Minnesota?. Utility costs have been in the news here Rochester and across Minnesota this year, with the cost of natural gas way more expensive than it was last year. There's also that new extra fee natural gas customers in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are paying thanks to the Texas debacle during the Polar Vortex last February.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record For Dec. 10

Rochester MN (KROC-AM News) - The track of the snowstorm that hit southern Minnesota on Friday was a bit more to the north than expected but it still produced a record-setting snowfall in Rochester. The official total measured at the Rochester Airport was 6.5 inches, which was more than an...
ROCHESTER, MN
