New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Saints' Taysom Hill does not plan on changing his playing style to compensate for injuries

METAIRIE, La. - Sometime in the second or third quarter Sunday, he wasn’t sure, New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill took another hit to his injured right hand, with the broadcast cameras periodically catching him looking down at his hand and shaking it out.