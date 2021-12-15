ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boozhoo Nanaboozhoo Ojibwe Word of the Day: "Adik" (Reindeer)

By Michael Lyons
kaxe.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Boozhoo Nanaboozhoo we learn the word for reindeer – Adik. Natasha and Nanboozhoo sing us the song of...

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

kaxe.org

Boozhoo Nanaboozhoo: Traditional Indian Story in Ojibwe is “Aadizooke Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin”

Today on Boozhoo Nanaboozhoo Natasha and Nanaboozhoo tell us the story of the “Gigizheba Wisiniwin Indinawemaagonidoog” or the “Breakfast Club.”. Heidi Holtan is News and Public Affairs Director for Northern Community Radio. She is on-air host and executive producer for the Morning Show and is also responsible for our local presence on All Things Considered and As It Happens. She produces thoughtful segments like Dig Deep and Strong Women.
