Photo: Supervisors Mark Gardner and Lee Caldwell listen as PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley talks about broadband access. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) The availability of having high-speed internet into a home today is akin to having electricity. It is no longer something extra just to have available. Broadband service is very much a necessity to function in today’s society and lifestyle. The need for high-speed internet became even more important in the past two years since the coronavirus pandemic appeared. People were forced to work from home, study at home, and even shop at home to avoid personal contact with others.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO