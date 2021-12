Ryan Reynolds took a break from his acting sabbatical to announce his very own subscription service. MNTN is going to help the Marvel star facilitate this change. He says that the break is going well with more time with the family. This new service will help companies, like his Maximum Effort, reach more people. The streaming service is just a part of that. It would be fun to note that this isn't the first time Reynolds has spoofed a streaming service. His company Mint Mobile launched a very funny version of a streaming platform last year. All they had on offer was his first film, Foolproof. Unfortunately for fans, the 2003 Canadian heist flick isn't playing on MNTN. But, you can sit and watch some fun ads instead. Check out what he had to say about the partnership down below:

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO