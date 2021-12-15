ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Pete's Sake - Browns Beat Ravens, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago
On this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens. Nicole Chatham and I are pretty excited about it even if no one else is. At 7-6, the Browns have an opportunity to win the division for the first time since 1989.

As frustrating as this season has been, I've found myself enjoying the journey the Browns are on and the challenge from Myles Garrett is the latest example. The team responded and won, which felt like a moment of growth.

The defense was great and a number of players keep getting better over the course of the season. Denzel Ward set the tone early with a big hit and he finished the game in the same manner. Jadeveon Clowney enjoyed a big statistical game that felt like it was coming.

As the unofficial Joe Woods-stan podcast, I talked about why I appreciate what he's doing and why it's working with this group. They are young and he's not overloading them, instead focusing on what they do well and forcing opponents to beat them.

Offensively, the Browns game plan and play calling were far better than most gave credit. The execution, especially in the running game, didn't do them justice.

James Hudson III had promising day starting at right tackle. Austin Hooper had a drive to remind why the Browns wanted him in the first place. Donovan Peoples-Jones flashed what he's capable.

Meanwhile, Jedrick Wills has had a rough few days and we discussed where he's right and where he's wrong.

Strangely, Baker Mayfield seems to play better the healthier he is. That might be something to monitor.

The Spun

Baker Mayfield Shares Important Health Update

A series of positive tests in the Cleveland Browns locker room forced the NFL to move their game against the Las Vegas Raiders to Monday. Among the positives was quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a health update to share. Taking to his Instagram today, Mayfield announced that he is symptom-free...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brutal Roughing The Passer Call In Packers-Ravens

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without an egregious roughing the passer call. During the Packers-Ravens game, Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh got hit with a terrible roughing call on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw the ball and Oweh barely even pushed him and the official still flagged him.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Browns Sign Willie Harvey Jr., Make Other Roster Moves

Cleveland Browns have brought in some extra defensive help due to losing players to the COVID-19 list. Browns have signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. to the team. Harvey Jr. last made an appearance in 2019 with the Browns and he played in two games. Currently on the COVID-19 list for...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Moving Games Doesn't Fix Problems Created by NFL

Despite being pronounced dead by critics on countless occasions this season, the Cleveland Browns have endured, giving themselves a chance to not only qualify for the postseason for the second year in a row, but to compete for their first division title since 1989. Once it became clear the Browns...
NFL
