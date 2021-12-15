ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson says she’ll be ‘forever single’ following nasty divorce from ex husband Brandon Blackstock

By Shannon Power
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpNy3_0dNe4Gtq00

KELLY Clarkson has joked she'll never find love again after her bitter divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 39-year-old, who split from her husband last year opened up about staying single and dating drama on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNpk6_0dNe4Gtq00
Kelly Clarkson opened up about staying 'single forever' following her divorce Credit: Getty

She was chatting with fellow TV host Andy Cohen about dating and asked his advice for getting back out there.

“When I’m on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch,” he told Kelly.

“It’s a great way to figure out, to me, are we going to be able to hang together?”

Kelly explained: “I’m not good at that. I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day.'”

Andy then advised to "cut and run" at any red flags, to which Kelly told him, "we should hang out so that rubs off.”

Then when they discussed the perfect date location – Andy preferred an evening of cocktails – Kelly dropped the bombshell about staying alone for good.

“I don’t know. I might be more of a coffee person," she started.

I don’t know if I’m willing to invest in an evening with you yet.

“I’ll be single forever.”

The Voice coach filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," before winning primary custody of their kids, daughter River Rose, six, and son Remington Alexander, four.

The singer was officially granted a divorce in September.

Earlier this month, she broke down in tears during her Christmas special on Wednesday while admitting she’s been “feeling along” amid her divorce.

She shared that she wrote her song, Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know), for those feeling down around the holiday like her.

Kelly said: “Holidays come with a whole range of emotions.

“I’m gonna be real with y’all, when I wrote this next song I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone.”

She explained: “I’d just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time.

“It had been a really tough year for a lot of us, and I wrote this song for me, but also because there aren’t many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad.”

After giving her introduction, Kelly started to sing her new song and got choked up as she felt the pain of it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfGvE_0dNe4Gtq00
Kelly's divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalised in 2020 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YM6iT_0dNe4Gtq00
Kelly got primary custody of their two kids, River Rose, six, and Remington Alexander, four Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMy4T_0dNe4Gtq00
Kelly recently broke down in tears talking about how lonely she feels in the lead up to Christmas Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Andy Cohen
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Says She Feels ‘Alone’ During the Holidays After Divorce

This Christmas won’t be quite the same for “The Voice” coach and country star Kelly Clarkson, who’s in the midst of a messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The pair were married for almost seven years, and they had two children together, seven-year-old River and five-year-old Remington. Clarkson’s really been through it this year, experiencing a swirl of emotions. She opened up about those emotions on her new holiday series, “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson makes heartfelt admission about Christmas after divorce

Kelly Clarkson has made a heartfelt admission about her life this Christmas, 18 months after filing for divorce from her husband. The singer, who won The Voice on Tuesday with her act Girl Named Tom, was asked on her social media channel to share which Christmas song describes her life right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
101 WIXX

Kelly Clarkson is the queen of “new” Christmas music

The way some Christmas songs get played every year, you’d think it was all about “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Mariah Carey. But believe it or not, there have been some pretty popular Christmas songs released after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — and Kelly Clarkson seems to have recorded most of them.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Carly Pearce Reduces Kelly Clarkson To Tears On “The Voice”

Here’s is when you REALLY know you’re making it/made it as an artist. When you perform and your peers are moved to open emotion, you’re there. Carly Pearce had that moment last night while performing on “The Voice.” If you’ve never heard the song “29,” it’s one that all of us can identify with. We all have had THAT year… Just ask Kelly Clarkson, who has had a rough year personally as well. You can see her wiping tears from her eyes at the end.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

2021 holiday music guide: Fresh tunes from Kelly Clarkson, Ritchie Blackmore, Steve Perry & more

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Music is as much a part of the winter holidays as fruitcakes, ugly sweaters and gift cards. From prayers to pop songs, 24-7 radio formats to streaming Yule logs, there’s never a shortage of tunes to play while shopping or celebrating. This year is no exception, with the usual assortment of holiday-themed releases coming from all corners of the music world.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
279K+
Followers
2K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy