In this day and age where studios release a variety of teasers, trailers, TV spots, posters, and photos for upcoming projects, some fans can grow wary of how many promotional materials they want to watch as to avoid spoilers, though director on Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Robert Rodriguez has given fans some relieving news, as he confirmed that audiences have only seen footage from the first half of the series premiere of the new spinoff. Given the excitement for this new series and how much these promos have built anticipation, knowing that there will still be countless surprises that will be even more significant than these trailers is sure to make viewers even more impatient for the series premiere. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO