All-County Soccer Team honored

Bowie’s Coleton Price signed his letter of intent to play football at Baylor University on Wednesday afternoon. Price has played three years on the varsity Jackrabbit team on both the offensive and defensive line, but was recruited to play on the offensive line. Price earned all-district second team selections as a sophomore but was named the district’s lineman most valuable player as a junior (all-district awards for this year have not been released). “The coaches seem real to me,” Price said. “They know everything I am doing. That just hit me hard. The way they see me as a person and my character and not just as a football player was important to me.” Price is planning to major in criminal justice and minor in agriculture wildlife so that one day he can become a game warden.

BOWIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO