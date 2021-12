HOLYOKE – Author Barbara Raschilla grew up in the Flats of Holyoke, and after returning many years later, she decided to “take a ride” through her old neighborhood. But to her surprise, “everything was gone – some of the stores were closed up, yet the block that I lived on was still standing.” This experience led her to think about when she was growing up during the 1940s and all the memories she had of that time growing up in the Flats. Eventually, her thoughts and love of history evolved into what is now her memoir, “A Milltown Christmas Remembered.”

