ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, MN

Storm system sparks rare December tornado in Midwest

By Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjDVu_0dNe2yVi00

A storm system is impacting the Midwest and 29 states are on alert for damaging winds, heavy snow and avalanches.

A tornado threat was issued for Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, with a tornado touching down in Plainview, Minnesota, just outside Rochester, on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. This was the first time Minnesota has recorded a tornado in December.

There is already snow on the ground in parts of Minnesota where more tornadoes could occur Wednesday into Thursday.

Heavy rain is expected for Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas on Thursday and Friday. There could be between 2 to 4 inches of rain in the area, which was severely impacted by the deadly storms last weekend.

Forty-four deadly tornadoes tore through nine states last weekend, killing at least 88 people. Kentucky was by far the hardest hit.

MORE: Survivors' stories: What it was like enduring Kentucky's deadly tornadoes

Severe storms were impacting Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and into the evening across the Mid-Missouri Valley to the Upper Mississippi Valley.

"Widespread severe wind gusts of 60-75 mph along with at least a few tornadoes are likely from late afternoon through this evening," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28r4c7_0dNe2yVi00
Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP - PHOTO: Crews clear a tree that fell onto a roadway in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., as a winter storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California, Dec. 14, 2021.AP)

Embedded gusts of 80 to 100 miles per hour and a strong tornado or two are also possible, particularly across western to northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

Hundreds of thousands of customers in the area -- from Colorado to Kansas and Minnesota -- were without power at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Areas from Texas to New York could see very strong winds ahead of the storm. Wind gusts could be between 40 to 70 mph.

There is an avalanche warning in place for the West, where 5 feet of snow was reported in the mountains. More snow is still expected.

This storm system has already brought more than 8 inches of rainfall in Southern California. The state also saw mudslides and debris flow, forcing some people to be rescued. There is also an avalanche warning issued for California's Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Whiteout weather conditions shut down Interstate 90 from California to Nevada Monday night. Parts of Northern California saw rockslides and mudslides.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
City
Plainview, MN
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
Fox News

Urban Meyer's daughter vows 'war' after Jaguars fire coach: 'I think you just released the kraken in me'

Urban Meyer’s daughter vowed that the saga involving her father following his ouster as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was far from over. Gigi Meyer posted a message on her Instagram Stories after her father's brief tenure with the Jaguars ended. Meyer was fired early Thursday after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claimed the former coach kicked him during a practice in the offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Sierra Nevada Mountains#Midwest#Extreme Weather#Ap
ABC News

ABC News

477K+
Followers
121K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy