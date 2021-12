Well, here’s something that’s definitely different. Today, Developer Triune Studios revealed an in-development MMO titled War of Dragnorox. This game, described as “an ever-changing, dynamic player-driven, true MMORPG”, is set in a world where magic is the enemy and any who uses it must be dealt with in the most permanent of ways. (We’re talking about killing them.) The good news for players is that that doesn’t include you, because you can’t wield magic on your own. The best you can do is use potions or possibly trap magic-using creatures and force them to do all that for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO