Resident Evil 4 Remake has been rumored to be in development at Capcom, but fans have already spent a lot of time remaking this classic. Those who have kept an eye on the modding scene for the Resident Evil 4 PC version will be familiar with the RE4HD project. It started a long way back with the release of the PC version of Resident Evil 4 and it continued to slowly progress until a release date is finally in hand.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO