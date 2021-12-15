Maximal cheers! Queen of the Netherlands keeps warm in a navy cape as she visits coffee shops and caterers to hear how they've been coping with Covid-19

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen of the Netherlands keeps warm in a navy cape as she visits coffee shops and caterers to hear how they've been coping with Covid-19

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Queen Maxima turned heads in a stylish winter look as she visited small businesses today.

The Dutch Queen, 50, visited Geertruidenberg to lend a compassionate ear to coffee shops and catering businesses owners to find out how they were coping with the Covid-19 crisis.

The Netherlands has been recording 16,000 new coronavirus cases on average per day as Europe is experiencing a rise in infections.

Always impeccably turned out for her royal engagements, Maxima picked a coffee-coloured shirt dress she paired with a midnight blue cape for today's visits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmsMb_0dNe1sB900
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 50, lent a compassionate ear to coffee shops and catering businesses owners whom she met in Geertruidenberg to find out how they were coping with the Covid-19 crisis today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbVXg_0dNe1sB900
The mother-of-three donned a stylish coffee-coloured dress with knee-high black leather boots and gloves and a midnight blue cape 

The mother-of-three looked stylish, with a large black leather belt accentuating her slim waist.

She matched it with black leather gloves and knee-high boots, as well as a black leather clutch bag.

With temperature around the country reaching a lukewarm 10 degrees, Maxima wrapped up in the long cape, but later took it off as she hopped from one business to the next.

Wearing a face covering inside on par with social distancing guidelines, the Dutch Queen looked glamourous with a dash of bronzer enhancing her healthy glow, and a trait of eyeliner bringing drama to her hazelnut gaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgYcv_0dNe1sB900
Maxima enjoyed a drink as she sat down with its owners to hear about how they coped with the pandemic, pictured

Her lips were a discreet berry pink and her eyebrows were carefully sculted.

Her blond tresses were styled in a straight, natural blow-dry, and her locks were casually tucked behind her hear.

Maxima, who is known for her love of accessories, was wearing a pair of statement earrings in black, but kept the rest of the look simple, and only wore her watch, and the bracelet holding hers and the initials of her daughters, Amelia, Alexia and Ariane.

She first stopped by a café Huis ten Bos, where she sat down with its owner to hear how the coronavirus pandemic had affected their business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLvCg_0dNe1sB900
On par with coronavirus guidelines, the Monarch wore a face mask, pictured. She looked glamourous and cheerful during her busy day with engagements
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nCk8_0dNe1sB900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PE2B_0dNe1sB900
A text from Willem-Alexander? The mother-of-three stopped to check her phone before heading into the café 

She enjoyed a drink at the café before heading to a catering business next door.

She then headed to the Fort St. Gertrudis restaurant, where she once again listened to its owners and staff as they talked her through how they were coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to attend some of the venues, Maxima had to show a covid pass that proved she was vaccinated.

Covid passes are not mandatory in the Netherlands, but some venues can ask to see a QR code and proof of negative Covid tests or vaccinations certificates.

Maxima was her usual cheerful self as she toured Geertruidenberg and was greeted by enthusiastic royal fans.

Last week, the spotlight was on the mother-of-three's eldest daughter Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, who stepped into her public role for the first time after celebrating her 18th birthday on December 7.

She attended a meeting of the The Council of State at The Binnenhof in the city centre of The Hague with her parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lSWZ_0dNe1sB900
Starstruck local children greeted the Monarch in Geertruidenberg this afternoon, pictured right with their mother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utawz_0dNe1sB900
Diligent Maxima showed her Covid pass as she entered one of the catering businesses she visited today

The future Queen's milestone birthday marked her stepping into a more public role, with the Dutch royal family announcing the news she would be given an honorary seat on the board.

The advisory board provides independent advise to the government and parliament on legislation and governance and is the highest general administrative court in the country.

King Willem-Alexander has a seat on the council, although he does not take part in any of its activities. Queen Maxima also has a seat and acts in an advisory role.

Teenage Amalia said she would ask her Argentine-born mother, Queen Maxima, 50, to step in temporarily if her father, King Willem-Alexander, 54, were to die suddenly, in a new biography marking her birthday

The biography, simply titled 'Amalia', was written with the approval of the Royal Family.

It offers a rare glimpse into the princess's private life, which has been closely guarded by her parents since Willem-Alexander ascended the throne in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zj0E6_0dNe1sB900
All eyes on her! Maxima flashed a warm smile as royal fans could not resist getting a snap of the Monarch's visit 

