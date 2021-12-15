ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

It’s the Three Wise Men of NBC! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kenan Thompson, and...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Kenan Thompson Teases the ‘Kenan’ Holiday Episode, Dating in Season 2 & More

If you loved laughing while watching the first season of Kenan, then you’re going to love how much you’re going to get in the next few weeks. First, the NBC comedy returns with a holiday-themed episode on December 15, as the morning show’s team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular. But Kenan (Kenan Thompson, who is also an executive producer) is upset when his brother Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client. Plus, Kenan’s father-in-law, Rick (Don Johnson) tries to unseat Tami (Taylor Louderman) as the leader of the band, and executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis) feels her work is unappreciated. Then, Season 2 officially kicks off with back-to-back episodes on Monday, January 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

‘Kenan’ returns with a holiday episode on NBC: How to watch with or without cable

A special holiday episode of “Kenan” airs on NBC on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The episode, according to NBC, follows the “Kenan” team as they prepare for the annual Holiday Spectacular. “Rick attempts to unseat Tami as the leader of the band and Mika feels her work is unappreciated. Kenan is upset when Gary pursues a new client,” Deadline reports.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Mr. Mayor: Season Two Viewer Votes

How outrageous will city politics get in the second season of the Mr. Mayor TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mr. Mayor is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Mr. Mayor here.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Ted Danson
tvseriesfinale.com

Kenan: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Kenan was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings for NBC. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Kenan be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Kenan: Season Three? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson. In the story, Kenan Williams (Thompson) is trying to reclaim his life following his wife’s death. Kenan’s two daughters are his world – the very intelligent Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly and unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to parent them as a single dad and host his Atlanta-based talk show. This leads Kenan to reluctantly accept help from his father-in-law, Rick (Johnson), but their parenting styles aren’t exactly a match. At work, Kenan excels at his job — with the help of his driven executive producer, Mika (Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary (Redd), Kenan’s brother and not-so-professional manager, tries to insert himself.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

'Young Rock' Holiday Episode Brings All 3 Dwayne's Together!

The comedy series about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s adolescence returns for one night, ahead of it’s upcoming second season. In the episode, “A Christmas Peril,” Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O.
CELEBRITIES
KING-5

Evening talks with the cast of NBC's Mr. Mayor about new holiday episodes

SEATTLE — In December, lots of shows go on winter hiatus. But NBC is bucking the trend and is rolling out two new episodes of their hit show Mr. Mayor tonight. Jim talked with cast members Bobby Moynihan and Mike Cabellon via satellite about the special episodes. Below is a transcript of the interview.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Mr Mayor#Episodes
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: First Look At NBC’s “Young Rock” Christmas Special

The first sneak peek images of the upcoming Young Rock Christmas Special titled Young Rock: A Christmas Peril have been revealed via People Magazine. As seen below, fan-favorite characters return with a unique Christmas spin inspired by A Christmas Carol. The NBC sitcom holiday special is set to air on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 takes us to the truly Wild West. Paul Rudd returns to Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, joining a rarefied club. TNT’s campy melodrama Claws unsheathes its final season. While original series episodes are hard to find this close to Christmas, Fox’s animation lineup is all-new.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: Why Is Show Currently on Hiatus?

CBS’ “Blue Bloods” is currently on hiatus until the new year. Here’s why you won’t be receiving new episodes until January 2022. We have some sad news for “Blue Bloods” fans. The CBS drama is not airing any new episodes until January 7, 2022. The series is opting out of airing a holiday special this year, which is disappointing to many viewers.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Facts of Life' / 'Diff’rent Strokes' Live Cast & Character Guide: Who's Playing Who in the Live TV Event?

Two of the biggest sitcoms of the 1970s and 1980s, Diff’rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life, will be brought back to television for one night only on the show Live in Front of a Studio Audience presented by Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear. This will be the show's latest recreation of specific episodes of popular sitcoms from decades past, with previous specials tackling All in the Family, Good Times, and The Jeffersons, starring Marisa Tomei and Woody Harrelson as Edith and Archie Bunker, Wanda Sykes and Jaime Foxx as Louise and George Jefferson, and Viola Davis and Andre Braugher as Florida and James Evans.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 10 hopes

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive into even more drama with Voight and Halstead?. After what you just saw last week, it only makes sense to demand more of this story as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it’s just not going to happen in this instance. The series is off the air for the rest of the calendar year, just like its sister series in Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. All three will be back on Wednesday, January 5, and we expect all of them, to some extent, to pick up where the story left off.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Will Air in Fall 2022, Skipping Spring Season

We’ve gotten used to watching two seasons of The Voice per year — one in the spring, and one in the fall. It’s how the show has racked up 21 seasons so far, despite only being on the air for 10 years. However, that’s all changing in 2022, as the show moves to airing one season per year.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy