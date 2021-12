There is so much to do during the holidays around the parks, like eating special snacks or seeing Santa. Another activity happening this holiday season is that PhotoPass is offering a variety of fun Magic Shots to get you and your family into the holiday spirit. The PhotoPass Magic Shots can be found at all four parks, and they range from being in a snow globe to being part of an ornament on a Christmas tree. PhotoPass has a photo studio at Disney Springs, and I have used this studio a few times throughout the years. The PhotoPass Studio has so many fun backgrounds, including fun virtual backdrops that transport you to different locations for the holidays. I ventured out to try some of these various Magic Shots; this is how it went.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO