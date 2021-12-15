ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaTisha Scott, Marsau Scott & Miss Wanda Respond to Martell Holt’s Former Mistress

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAMH is having another messy season. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been a hot topic since his affair was revealed on the show. Melody Holt said it became apparent to her that he was cheating on her again at the start of the pandemic. He would leave the...

Martell Holt’s Mistress Says They Are Single + People Are Crazy to Expect Them to Be Together

Martell Holt’s affair has been a hot topic on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans are still discussing part 1 of the season 3 reunion. Martell Holt was put in the hot seat by Carlos King. He talked to Martell and Melody Holt about the demise of their marriage. Of course, Martell’s fifth child was also brought up. At one point, Carlos said that Martell’s former mistress Arionne Curry must have been much more than a side chick. He pointed to the fact that Martell had been dealing with Arionne for five-plus years. So Carlos feels that this means Martell loves her. He even asked if Martell would have married Arionne instead if he met her before he met Melody.
RELATIONSHIPS
Martell Holt Says Melody Holt Told Their Children About Baby Fathered Outside of the Marriage

Martell Holt and Melody Holt continue to clash post their divorce. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage issues played out on the show since the show’s first season. Of course, Melody believes Martell is responsible for their divorce. She claimed he cheated with multiple women. But there was also one woman that he cheated with for years, Arionne Curry. And Martell continued to see this woman at the beginning of the pandemic. So Melody was over it. After Melody filed for divorce, she found out that Martell actually impregnated Arionne. Interestingly enough, Martell has placed blame on Melody for his choice to cheat. He said that Melody wasn’t pleasing him in the bedroom.
RELATIONSHIPS
Maurice Scott
Who is Nyonisela Sioh? All about Nene Leakes’ new boyfriend

Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, seems to have a new boyfriend on the scene so let’s discover who her dapper businessman aka Nyonisela Sioh is. Nene Leakes’ late husband Gregg Leakes sadly passed away in early September following a battle with cancer. Leakes appears to be back on the dating scene and in search of love after she was spotted with a new man at her 54th birthday party in Atlanta on Tuesday, 14 December.
CELEBRITIES
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
Amy Robach and her husband cause a stir with appearance away from GMA

Amy Robach got into the festive spirit when she wore the most fabulous bright, red dress for an appearance her viewers weren't expecting. The star showed off her fit physique as she left Good Morning America for an interview on The View alongside her husband, Andrew Shue. Amy shared photos...
CELEBRITIES

