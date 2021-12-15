ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zooey Deschanel’s White Living Room Has the Warmest Pops of Color

By Emma Kershaw
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to interior design, actress Zooey Deschanel certainly knows a thing or two (and dating a Property Brother can only help). She’s previously transformed her best friend’s home on an episode of...

domino

Standout Windows and Ceilings Are All Over Your Favorite 2021 Home Tours

Decor can do a lot for a space, but you can’t underestimate the impact of the bones of a home. Looking back at the most popular house tours we’ve published this year, an obvious common thread is statement architectural details. The ones you loved the most feature larger-than-life windows, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams. (Psst: If your place is lacking these kinds of moments, that’s where a maximalist wallpaper comes in handy; see Joy Cho’s creative studio, below, for inspo.) From Jove Meyer’s colorful Fire Island spot to a perfectly round beach home, here’s a reminder of your top 10 favorite houses in 2021.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Erin and Ben Napier’s Cozy Living Room Is the Epitome of “Merry and Bright”

It’s a cozy holiday inside the home of HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier, who gave Instagram followers a glimpse into their living room. The photo she posted features their fireplace roaring, a tall and regally decorated Christmas tree, and four stockings, one more than last year as they welcomed their second daughter in May. Get ready to take notes on every merry-and-bright detail in the Napier’s home to emulate in your own.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Zooey Deschanel Makes Major Personal Decision Regarding Her Children

In order to travel for the holidays, New Girl star Zooey Deschanel Is working to get her famous last name added to her children's birth certificates. According to documents acquired by The Blast, Deschanel filed an emergency request for the "issuance of new birth certificates for the minor children to conform to the judgment" following her divorce from Jacob Pechenik. Deschanel and Pechenik announced their split after four years of marriage in 2020 and share two children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
Zooey Deschanel
104.1 WIKY

Ingrid Michaelson says it’s a “dream come true” to have a Christmas duet with Zooey Deschanel

After tweeting that she wanted to do a Christmas duet with singer and Elf actress Zooey Deschanel, Ingrid Michaelson‘s wish came true this year: The two women have teamed up on a new tune called “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year.” But Ingrid says make no mistake: Even though she and Zooey aren’t romantically involved — they both have boyfriends — the duet was specifically written as a love song.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
restonnow.com

Reno of the Month: Paint inspiration has landed — color trends and colors of the year 2022

Nothing gives your home personality or creates a mood more than paint. Last year’s trends were all about colors inspired by nature to help calm and soothe after the stresses of lockdown and our need to leave 2020 behind us. With many of us still working from home and spending time in our nests, paint remains high on the priority list of changes homeowners want to make in their space. This year, it’s all about renewal but keeping a sense of warmth and home as the central focal point. So, grab a coffee and let’s take a look at what some of the biggest names in the industry have chosen as their color and/or color trends for 2022.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $400 Redo Full of Upcycles Gives This “Dorm Vibes” Bedroom a Sophisticated New Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Moving in with your partner is a big, exciting step in any relationship — but it can also bring some new challenges. Aside from figuring out finances and adjusting to a new routine, discovering your joint design style can be tricky. Sometimes, a fresh set of eyes is exactly what you need to get the ball rolling to merge two styles into one.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Drew Barrymore Says Nothing Makes Her ‘Angrier’ Than This Popular Bathroom Trend

When most people are house hunting or doing a bathroom renovation, the idea of having two bathroom sinks no doubt seems alluring — after all, does anyone really want to share precious sink space with a family member or roommate during harried mornings? It turns out that not everyone’s a fan of having some extra wiggle room, though. In fact, none other than Drew Barrymore herself hates a double sink.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

10 Channel Tufted Sofas That’ll Add Some Flair to Your Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been following decor trends over the last couple of years, you’ve noticed that we’re living in the midst of a ’70s revival. From bold colors and patterns to post mid-century silhouettes that add a lot of a character to a space, the trend is one we can’t get enough of. One element that we keep seeing time and time again is channel tufting, especially when it comes to sofas. This vertical stitching style is a subtle, simple way to add some glam to a piece which makes it perfect for an integral focal point piece like a sofa. And with this silhouette commonly being used alongside fabrics like linens and velvets, the style really speaks to that whole ’70s vibe. If you’ve been dreaming of adding a channel-tufted sofa to your space, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find 10 of our favorite picks perfect for any space, style, and budget.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Sophisticated $200 Bathroom Redo Embraces Its Original 1941 Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Redoing an older home doesn’t always have to mean ripping everything out and starting new. In fact, there are a lot of modern updates you can make that leave original features — like chunky crown molding, old wood floors, or tin tile ceilings — completely intact. And some new updates might even bring out the best in these old pieces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
inregister.com

The late Gloria Vanderbilt’s living room is a playground for patterns

When heiress (and mother to CNN’s Anderson Cooper) Gloria Vanderbilt passed away in 2019 at the age of 95, she left behind one of the most stylish legacies of the famed American Vanderbilt dynasty. Raised in the glamorous wake of her great-great-grandfather Cornelius Vanderbilt’s railroad empire, Gloria may have been known as one of the most famous socialites in American history, but she also built fame in her own right as an artist, author, actress and fashion designer—the qualities of which she brought into her eccentric interior style.
HOME & GARDEN
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

