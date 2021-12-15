ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lyft Finally Picks Up Restaurant Delivery

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber was one of the later brands to jump into the restaurant delivery game, launching Uber Eats in 2014. But it quickly became one of the big three alongside DoorDash and Grubhub. The whole venture made sense: Uber already had an army of drivers swarming cities, so why not put them...

www.foodandwine.com

