Illinois State

Intersection Realty Group acquires $100 million industrial, office and multifamily properties in New York, Illinois and Indiana

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntersection Realty Group (IRG), a private commercial real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of industrial properties and market-rate multifamily apartment communities, today announced that with the acquisition of the Montclare Apartment Portfolio, within the last month it has acquired a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $100...

