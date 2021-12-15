Panthers designate Sam Darnold for return

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold has been out with a shoulder injury since Week 10. Specifically, a partially fractured right scapula. While this was a new injury, Darnold is no stranger to the trainer’s table. The 2018 first-rounder has now missed at least three games in each of his first four seasons.

The ex-Jet was soaring early on this year, but that didn’t last long. Darnold was leading the league in interceptions before his injury. Now, thanks to missed time, his INT tally (11) has been leapfrogged by several QBs with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence leading the way with 14.

So far, Darnold has a 4-5 record across nine starts. Since then, the Panthers have used P.J. Walker and Cam Newton under center. That worked out nicely in Week 10 as they upset the Cardinals, but they’ve dropped three straight since.

The Panthers traded second-, fourth- and sixth-round picks for Darnold and picked up his fully guaranteed 2022 option, which is worth upwards than $18M. Still, they’re expected to go QB shopping in the offseason.

Per league rules, Darnold and Oliver will be eligible to play this Sunday against the Bills.