ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

No hate crime charges for Instacart driver accused of destroying groceries

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qQDR_0dNdwti100

BLAINE, Minn. — An Instacart driver accused of running over a couple’s groceries because of the couple’s support for law enforcement has been cited, but will not face hate crime charges.

An elderly couple placed an Instacart order for groceries on Dec. 6, and when they were delivered, police say the Instacart driver drove over the groceries repeatedly in the driveway and tucked the receipt for the groceries in the couple’s Christmas wreath with a note that contained a derogatory message, KARE reported. Police said the note indicated that the driver behaved the way she did because the couple had a sign supporting law enforcement in their yard.

Police said the 36-year-old Instacart driver would be cited for criminal damage to property, but that “the facts of the case do not meet the elements required for an enhancement to a hate crime” because the alleged act did not involve a protected class (such as race, religion or sexual orientation), WCCO reported.

A GoFundMe for the couple started by a member of their family received more than $12,000 in donations as of Wednesday.

In a statement, Instacart told KARE that the driver was fired and the couple’s order was refunded.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Indiana police discover body at bottom of 20-foot hole

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Police in Indiana discovered a body at the bottom of a 20-foot hole in Terre Haute, authorities said. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the body was found at the bottom of what was believed to be an old well, the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute reported.
INDIANA STATE
WDBO

Wisconsin woman dies after saving 4-year-old son from dog attack

BOWLER, Wis. — A Wisconsin mother died Thursday, eight days after the family’s pit bull attacked her 4-year-old son, and she intervened. According to authorities, Heather Pingel, 35, lost both her arms following the Dec. 8 animal attack and never recovered from her extensive injuries, WSAW reported. Shannon...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
42K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy