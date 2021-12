Battlefield 2042 will tomorrow launch update 0.3.1 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. The Battlefield team has been surprisingly on top of the issues that have cropped up since launch, and with a game that was that buggy, it’s hard to be surprised. Steam reviews tell you the game launched in a less than desirable state, and so it makes sense the team would want to tackle that. They have clarified though that this is the last update before the holidays, so don’t expect anything more until after Christmas. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Battlefield 2042 in its 0.3.1 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO