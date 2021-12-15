See an Advance Screening of MATRIX RESURRECTIONS in Florida

Neo (Keanu Reeves) is reminded of the past by Bugs (Jessica Henwick) in the exclusive clip from The Matrix Resurrections, in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on December 22. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, and written by Lana Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. Alongside stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it's set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that's required to see the truth is to free your mind. (© 2021 WBEI)

