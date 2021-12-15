ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

See an Advance Screening of MATRIX RESURRECTIONS in Florida

flickdirect.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros., in conjunction with FlickDirect, would like to offer some lucky winners one electronic admit-two pass to see an advance screening of MATRIX RESURRECTIONS on Monday, December 20th, 2021, at 7:30 pm at one of the following locations: Miami - AMC Sunset, Orlando - Regal Waterford Lakes, or Tampa -...

flickdirect.com

Gamespot

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer #2 Breakdown

Of course, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) are there, along with the person we are convinced is a young Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and a returning (and much older) Niobe (Jade Pinkett-Smith). But we also get some clues as to who, exactly, Jonathan Groff is playing in the film and a little context for what's been happening in the world since 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ China Release Date Confirmed For January

After having been cleared by authorities in late November for an eventual China release, the market has now given Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s highly-anticipated The Matrix Resurrections an official date — on January 14, 2022. The Keanu Reeves-starrer begins early offshore rollout December 16 with domestic and the majority of international markets starting December 22 and through the Christmas frame. It will also be available on HBO Max domestically from December 22, meaning that, unfortunately, piracy could be an issue with a later than hoped for China date. Warner Bros’ official Weibo account posted the news along with a video dedicated to...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Matrix Resurrections’ Clip Shown at The Game Awards

The Game Awards gave the fans of the Matrix franchise a special treat this past Thursday when they held their annual ceremony to honor the best video games of the year: a one-minute-long peek view into the suspenseful train sequence of the upcoming Matrix Resurrections. The fourth and possibly last...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Matrix Resurrections: Exclusive Official Clip

Neo (Keanu Reeves) is reminded of the past by Bugs (Jessica Henwick) in the exclusive clip from The Matrix Resurrections, in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on December 22. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, and written by Lana Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. Alongside stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it's set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that's required to see the truth is to free your mind. (© 2021 WBEI)
MOVIES
Polygon

New clip for The Matrix Resurrections is twist after twist

New footage of The Matrix Resurrections debuted at this year’s The Game Awards — and it packs a whole lot into just one minute. Introduced by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the clip shows Neo (Reeves) following Jessica Henwick’s character through a door on the roof of a city building, only to step inside a bullet train traveling through Tokyo. Henwick’s character explains that “a moving portal” makes them “harder to track,” and also mentions that the humans don’t need phone booths and landlines to get around anymore. Talk about a tech upgrade!
VIDEO GAMES
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: See Jonathan Groff in the Action-Packed Trailer for The Matrix Resurrections

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. The trailer has arrived for The Matrix Resurrections, and it features two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff alongside original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Groff plays the business partner of Reeves' character Thomas Anderson: a slick, confident corporate type with insouciant charm, a disarming smile and an eye on the bottom line—everything Anderson is not. The film is scheduled for release on December 22. Get a first look at the action-packed trailer below!
MOVIES
Film Threat

The Red Pill and the Red Carpet – Expectations for Matrix Resurrection

Most fans just couldn’t believe it when the Wachowski sisters announced a new Matrix movie. After all, the directors have repeated quite a few times that the story would remain a closed trilogy. Yet, here we are, with more characters, more effects, and the legendary couple, Neo and Trinity. What’s new?
MOVIES
TIME

Everything To Remember About the Matrix Trilogy Before You See The Matrix Resurrections

It’s been almost two decades since the last Matrix movie, but now moviegoers are getting prepared to plug back in and once more question the nature of their reality. The Matrix Resurrections , the fourth live-action movie in the landmark action series, hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22 and is directed by Lana Wachowski, one half of the sibling filmmaking team (along with Lilly Wachowski ) behind the first three movies. The movie brings back original stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, along with plenty of new faces like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
MOVIES
CBS San Francisco

Stars Come Out For San Francisco Premiere Of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The stars walked the green carpet outside the historic Castro Theater for the highly anticipated U.S. premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Saturday night. More than 20 years after the first installment of the iconic sci-fi franchise, Neo played by Keanu Reeves and Trinity played by Carrie-Anne Moss are back. Betty: What would the Keanu today tell the Keanu from the first Matrix in ’99? Keanu: “Hang in there… I’ll go with that.” When asked what his favorite thing about filming in San Francisco was: “Beautiful city, love the light, love the people I met, and I got to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pitchfork

Listen to the New Matrix Resurrections Soundtrack

Composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer have released their soundtrack for the new movie The Matrix Resurrections. The film arrives in theaters on December 22, nearly 20 years after its predecessor The Matrix Revolutions. Listen to The Matrix Resurrections (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) below (via WaterTower Music). In addition to...
MOVIES
