The Kitsumon metaverse is one that we expect to attract gamers from all walks of life, uniting gamers of all stripes into a single, shared blockchain gaming experience. Players can engage in the game by taking on any number of in-game professions. They can choose to breed, train, and prepare their Kitsu for battle. Or, they can raise and trade crops to help other players feed Kitsu, or even skip the gameplay altogether and trade Kitsu as collectible NFTs on the open market. All of the game items they create will be theirs to do with as they see fit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO