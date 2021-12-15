Everything Is Canon: This Poison Heart

Just like the all-too-short holiday season itself, "Hawkeye" is rapidly speeding toward its conclusion after feeling like it had only just begun. With five episodes down and only one more to go, the big picture of the series is falling into place — even as more and more plates are left spinning. Though Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) vendetta against Ronin for killing her crime boss father has accounted for most of the conflict in the series, last week gave us the surprise appearance of a wild card in the mix: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and her own vengeful mission against the Avenger she holds accountable for the death of her sister, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Meanwhile, the backbone of the show to this point underwent its biggest test as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's partnership came to a grinding halt at the end of episode four, the aptly-named "Partners, Am I Right?" Through it all, we've continued to receive hint after hint indicating that a much larger force may be at play here.

