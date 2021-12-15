ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: Texas A&M's Leading Rusher Declares

 4 days ago

The Aggies of Texas A&M will be losing one of their most dynamic weapons as running back Isaiah Spiller has announced he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher, Spiller finishes his career in College Station, Texas, with just shy of 3,000 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns to go with 74 receptions and 585 yards.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound standout from Spring, Texas, is a big back with an even bigger upside. Today's NFL is all about versatility, particularly at the running back position. Well, Spiller excels here. With his size, you would expect a physical runner to show up on tape, and while you will not be disappointed, Spiller brings much more to the table.

Spiller shows excellent lower body fluidity, and his hips and feet work in unison as he possesses an electric jump cut. Spiller is more than just competent as a pass catcher and showed the ability to run various routes, including swings, angles, and wheels to pair with soft hands. One of his more cerebral qualities is Spiller's ability to recognize his assignment in pass protection or even run-blocking when placed in 22-personnel scenarios.

The days of highly drafted backs may be going by the wayside due to the volatility in health at the position, but Spiller looks to be a promising contributor. A big back with the wiggle of a scatback with pass-catcher qualities is about as good as it gets. Teams will surely recognize the multiple facets of Spillers game so look for him to gain traction as the evaluation process.

