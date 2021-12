AUBURNDALE, Fla. - It is going to take a massive effort to help Kentucky and the other areas devastated by the recent tornados. Auburndale-based Christian Disaster Response is doing its part, like it has done for decades all over the world. It has worked in dozens of countries overseas after hurricanes, tornados and tsunamis, as well as in the U.S. to clean up the ravages of hurricanes like Andrew, Katrina and Hugo.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO