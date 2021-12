A defiant rejection of his massive social spending bill by a single US senator -- a fellow Democrat -- and a surge in Covid cases are imperiling Joe Biden less than a year into his presidency. Returning to the White House from a weekend at his family home in Delaware, the 79-year-old president, wearing a black face mask, headed straight from his helicopter to the Oval Office without a word or a glance at a scrum of waiting reporters. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin dealt a potentially fatal blow this weekend to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan designed to equip the United States to face 21st Century challenges such as climate change and Chinese competition. The president has not publicly responded to Manchin's body blow, confining himself to a single tweet.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO