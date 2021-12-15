ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Amazon Web Services Suffers Outages—Netflix, Slack, Twitch, Others Included— For Second Time In Just Over A Week

By Lisa Kim
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud service network, resolved internet connectivity issues after suffering outages Wednesday morning, disrupting access to popular websites like DoorDash, Slack and Twitch for the second time in just over a week. Key Facts. The company resolved server problems...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Service#The Amazon Web Services
CNN

The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know

New York (CNN Business) — A critical flaw in widely used software has cybersecurity experts raising alarms and big companies racing to fix the issue. The vulnerability, which was reported late last week, is in Java-based software known as "Log4j" that large organizations use to configure their applications -- and it poses potential risks for much of the internet.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Insane Amazon deal gets you an Echo Dot for $1

There are Echo Dot deals all the time at Amazon. That is surely at least a big part of the reason why it’s the single best-selling Alexa smart speaker Amazon has ever made. It’s already quite reasonable at $40-$50, but frequent discounts chop that already affordable price even lower. For example, Amazon is running sales right now that get you the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or the $60 Echo Dot with Clock to $34.99. That said, Amazon’s current sales don’t offer discounts anywhere near the one in the special hidden deal Amazon is running right now on the previous-generation...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s west coast server outage is over, and Twitch is back up

Amazon Web Services barely finished the postmortem on last week’s incident that interrupted deliveries and shut off feeds from security cameras before AWS started having problems again. While last week’s outage was in the US-EAST-1 region, reports around 10:45AM showed connections to the company’s US-West servers were failing.
BUSINESS
thestreamable.com

Spectrum Customers Get Peacock Free for 12 Months

Starting today, the Peacock Premium tier will be available for 12 months at no extra cost for almost 16 million Spectrum TV customers and for 90 days for Spectrum Internet customers. This deal will give customers access to thousands of hours of original content as well as popular movies, TV shows, live news, sports, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
90K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy