ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Twentieth-Century Woman

By Jamie Hood
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in her book The Loft Generation, the artist and critic Edith Schloss recalls the painting that changed her life. Schloss — a recent German-Jewish émigré to the United States — was at a party in a New Jersey farmhouse in the early 1940s when she came upon it: “It was...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
theartblog.org

Powerful show of art by women working in the region today, at the Delaware Contemporary

Regional women artists of all ages ply various media, from plaster and paint to fibers and installation, in a show that is a demonstration of women’s power to create. Our reviewer Susan Isaacs says: 'Given the particularly fraught moment we are facing now regarding two separate but related and relevant issues, voting rights and control of women’s bodies, “Fields and Formations” is an especially important statement about the creativity and commitment of women artists. “ We encourage you to see this exhibit, up now to January 7, 2022.
VISUAL ART
Vulture

The Best Books of 2021

This was a big year in bookworld for the phrase “much-anticipated.” As publishers reinstated some semblance of normalcy after pandemic shipping delays, a bevy of marquee names beckoned readers with long-awaited follow-ups — and, in some cases, unexpected merch. The heavy hitters met with mixed success, but this year was still abundant with books that scribbled outside the lines, upended old conventions or freshened them up, and dug out stories we’d forgotten or never known to ask about. The best of the lot were invigorating — the kinds of books that crawl outside their text and into your life. And, of course, there was a new Franzen novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vice

The photographer who shot inside a Ukranian combat school

Previously in Zanzibar, working on a story about street culture (which he shared with us earlier this year), Carl travelled next to Istanbul before arriving in Lviv in Western Ukraine. "A lot of people associate that part of the world with the Soviet grip, and I could see it – Ukraine obviously suffered in the Soviet era. They had been very rich in culture, but it was all stripped away by the Soviets, so, originally, I wanted to do a piece on the Ukrainian cultural revival." Realising this would be too broad to quantify into a single story, he decided to focus on a specific area of national identity and approached the school about doing a project.
PHOTOGRAPHY
shepherdexpress.com

Look: How a Highly Influential Magazine Helped Define Mid-Twentieth-Century America (Potomac Books), by Andrew L. Yarrow

After World War II, Look became one of America’s most read magazines with a weekly circulation of 35 million, dwarfing the viewership nowadays of Fox and MSNBC. Historian Andrew L. Yarrow reconstructs the magazine’s story from its Midwest origins to its central role in American life before it abruptly folded in 1971. As Yarrow writes, Look reflected a very different America than the one onscreen today—a flawed, unfinished country that was moving upward rather than backsliding. Look was both observer and participant. Pioneering in its support of civil rights, Look sought to understand not condemn, unite rather than divide. Yarrow makes a strong case for Look as a mirror of an epoch when Americans were optimistic, problems seemed solvable and Republicans were rational.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rauschenberg
Person
Philip Guston
Person
Fairfield Porter
Person
Francesca Woodman
Person
John Ashbery
Person
Giorgio Morandi
The Guardian

Kehinde Wiley: The Prelude review – old masterpieces, new illusions

The African American art star Kehinde Wiley is probably most famous for his official portrait of Barack Obama, tieless and relaxed yet deeply pensive in his chair. Emerald foliage floats around him, entwining his ankles and bursting into jewel-bright blossoms that symbolise his Kenyan and Hawaiian heritage. The 44th president is himself – photoreal to the last nuance – and yet inserted into this wildly decorative thicket. This is the classic Wiley fantasia.
VISUAL ART
NPR

Photographer Lola Flash is honored for creating images that challenge invisibility

Agnes Gund, Esther Cooper Jackson and Ruth Pointer are just a few of the women who appear in "SALT," a portrait series by Lola Flash. They're all over 70 years old, still actively engaged in their lives' work. Flash says the portraits are meant to challenge the way our society looks at these women: "I would say up to the age of 25 or 26 we're the it girls, right? And then after you pass over this threshold of maybe 30, 35, you're put out to pasture. When we get older, we aren't seen."
PHOTOGRAPHY
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
LiveScience

Rare evidence of Roman crucifixion uncovered in the UK

A man in Roman England, possibly a slave, died brutally when he was crucified in the third or fourth century A.D., according to the archaeologists who found his remains, including a nail hammered through one of his heel bones. The man, who died between the ages of 25 and 35,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Criticism#Art Movement#German#The New York Sun#Twombly#American
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Greg Tate's Cause of Death: Famed Hip Hop Journalists Was 64

Greg Tate, a celebrated hip hop journalist and music critic, has passed away at the age of 67; a representative for his publisher Duke University Press confirms the tragic news. According to Pitchfork, the influential critic is known for his dedication and work in analyzing Black artistry and influence to...
HIP HOP
Robb Report

This $24.6 Million Roman Statue Is Now the Most Expensive Ancient Sculpture Sold at Auction

An ancient Roman marble statue dubbed the Hamilton Aphrodite sold for £18.6 Million ($24.6 million) during a single-lot sale at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday. The result for the sculpture was nine times the £2 million ($2.7 million) low estimate. It set a record for the most ever paid for an ancient marble sculpture, according to the auction house. After five bidders competed for the work in a 20 minute-long battle during the live sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters, the work hammered on a final bid of £16 million ($21 million) placed by an Asian collector. The anonymous buyer was bidding on...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

We’re nearing the end of another strange year. Based on the current state of affairs, 2022 seems likely to begin in a weird place as well. So why not sit down with an immersive book, where the world can be as normal — or as surreal — as you like. This month, we’ll be thumbing through a new edition of a classic work of environmental nonfiction and a debut book from a revered musician. There is plenty to savor as winter rolls in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy