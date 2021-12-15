ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty Rotary Club members contribute to bring Santa for seniors

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
ALBANY — Dougherty County Rotarians helped make Christmas a little brighter for area residents with the donation of gifts for senior citizens.

Dougherty County Rotary Club members delivered 50 gifts on Tuesday to the SOWEGA Council on Aging for the Santa for Seniors project that will be delivered in the days before Christmas. The gifts will be delivered to clients who receive meals at home through the Meals on Wheels program.

They will be prioritized to those who do not have family members in the area and thus otherwise may be left out during the holiday season.

“That’s just a way to let people know people care about them in the community and they’re not alone,” Izzie Sadler, executive director of the Council on Aging, said.

The Rotary Club has partnered with the agency for about 10 years on the project.

“We’re very thankful for what they do, especially at Christmas time,” Sadler said.

The Council on Aging serves 581 individuals through the Meals on Wheels program in 14 counties.

Expanding the Santa for Seniors effort to other locations is “something we can look at in coming years and grow this in other counties,” Sadler said. “We would need other organizations to help out.”

Another way to assist senior citizens is donating to the Council on Aging’s Hope for the Holidays fund. Donors can make a donation to a specific program or county.

“Or (they) can make a general donation that goes to wherever we need it the most,” Sadler said. “Because of COVID, we’ve tripled the number of people we’re serving. Our needs have tripled.”

To make a donation, visit www.sowegacoa.org.

The Albany Herald

