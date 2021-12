His name might be Grumpy because he's named after one of the "Seven Dwarfs" but he's not grumpy at all, in fact he's a sweet boy! Grumpy and his litter mates are available for adoption at EGAPL Heart of RI Animal Rescue League located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are all young mixed breed pups, shy, sweet and playful. You can see them during the shelters open hours: Wednesday 3-7, Thursday and Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. You can also call 401-467-3670 or visit their website for more information at www.heartofri.org Let's help all of the little "dwarfs" find loving homes for the holidays!

CRANSTON, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO