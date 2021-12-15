ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Commentary: It really is not enough to just know

wschronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber “45” is still hollering foul about the contest for President of the United States of America. An ever-mounting chorus of voices proclaim a tale of improper voting, partisan poll workers, rigged voting machines, and crescendo ending outright hijacking of the 2020 presidential election. Number “45” forecasted a democratic presidential return...

wschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

On pandemic, do we really know what to do? | Letters

We know that to do but don’t do it | Column, Dec. 14. The experts (and I am one) have been incorrect or at least inconstant on, among things, the efficacy of travel bans, surface sanitation, what is a safe distance, undelivered promises of case finding and contact tracing, a preference for the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) over rapid antigen tests for screening, indiscriminate testing and lockdowns, “safe at home,” school closings, relative attentiveness to the young versus the old in all aspects, several proposed therapies and recently perhaps one of the vaccines, the need for boosters, government vaccine mandates versus the green pass model (used elsewhere to greatly boost vaccination rates and minimize opposition) and testing without sufficient sequencing (thus missing two waves of variants already). The data upon which recommendations are based often has been sketchy, too.
TAMPA, FL
coloradopols.com

The Pivot To Voting Rights: A Time To Be Honest

Colorado Newsline reporter Chase Woodruff relays the new message from U.S. Senate Democrats, who are said to be “shelving” consideration of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better budget reconciliation bill in order to switch focus to quickly passing voting rights legislation:. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obamacare#Homelessness#The White House#Democrats#Congress
cbslocal.com

U.S. Senator Cory Booker Tests Positive For COVID

WASHINGTON (CBS) — U.S. Senator Cory Booker has tested positive for COVID, according to a statement from the New Jersey Democrat. The announcement came after he started feeling symptoms Saturday. “I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. Fortunately, my symptoms are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
Fox News

Judge Jeanine has a 'Christmas Carol' message for Nancy Pelosi

Judge Jeanine Pirro had her own "Christmas Carol" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday during "Justice with Judge Jeanine," listing three "ghosts" visiting the lawmaker this holiday season. JEANINE PIRRO: The question for Ebenezer Scrooge — here, our own Nancy Pelosi — is whether redemption is even available to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
Deadline

Joe Manchin Says He’s A No Vote On Build Back Better Act, Sidelining A Cornerstone Of Joe Biden’s Agenda

UPDATED, with White House comment: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has given Joe Biden’s administration a lump of coal for the holidays, saying in an interview that he will be a “no” vote on the Build Back Better Act, the cornerstone of the White House’s social and climate agenda. Manchin’s vote is critical to the chances of the legislation passing, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the likelihood that Democrats will get no Republicans to back the bill. “If I can’t go home an explain it, to the people in West Virginia, I cannot vote for it,” Manchin said in an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tucker Carlson claims lots of Jan 6 riot suspects arrested for ‘merely walking down the hall’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed many of the suspects arrested over the Jan 6 riot had “merely walked down the hall” of the US Capitol building.In his latest attempt to defend the more than 700 people arrested and charged with offences, the 52-year-old anchor delivered a scathing attack on those he claimed were trying to enforce unpopular rules such as vaccine mandates, and rewrite America’s history.In an 30-minute address before a crowd of young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, Carlson praised the courage and accessibility of Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States,...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy