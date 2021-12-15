FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now advocating the FBI to take over the investigation into the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day. “As we approach 100 days without any answers, we are demanding that the FBI investigate this matter as a hate crime,” Crump said at a press conference, NPR reports. “The family is losing confidence in the local authorities — they want answers.” Since his death several state and local agencies as well as the FBI have been investigating the case. The Bloomington Police Department says the 25-year-old aspiring doctor was last seen on the morning of Aug. 24, PEOPLE reported. The family reported him missing the next day after their unsuccessful attempts to reach him. Day missed multiple days of classes, according to the missing persons report.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO