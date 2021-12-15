ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas

By CNN Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Six FBI agents on assignment overseas are accused of soliciting prostitution, trafficking drugs and more. The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General released...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Attorney Ben Crump calls for an FBI investigation into the

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now advocating the FBI to take over the investigation into the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day. “As we approach 100 days without any answers, we are demanding that the FBI investigate this matter as a hate crime,” Crump said at a press conference, NPR reports. “The family is losing confidence in the local authorities — they want answers.” Since his death several state and local agencies as well as the FBI have been investigating the case. The Bloomington Police Department says the 25-year-old aspiring doctor was last seen on the morning of Aug. 24, PEOPLE reported. The family reported him missing the next day after their unsuccessful attempts to reach him. Day missed multiple days of classes, according to the missing persons report.
ILLINOIS STATE
University of Arkansas

FBI Agent to Speak to Student Group

The criminal justice student group Lambda Alpha Epsilon is sponsoring an event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at which Agent Aaron Green of the Little Rock office will be speaking to students on Zoom. Please join them for this great opportunity to learn about a career in federal law...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KWQC

Mom of Illinois State student wants FBI to investigate death

CHICAGO (AP) - A civil rights attorney has joined Jelani Day’s mother to demand the FBI take charge of an investigation into why the Illinois State University graduate student disappeared in August and was later found dead in a river. Ben Crump gained prominence by representing the family of George...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Prostitution#Justice Department#Cnn
JC Post

RCPD investigating case of alleged forgery

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery in Manhattan. On Sunday morning, officers filed a report for forgery in the 500 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan.n A 62-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole, endorsed and cashed a check she sent in the mail, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Nashville Shooting

NASHVILLE – At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents continue to the investigate the circumstances that led to shooting of a man during an interaction with an officer from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred just before 2:30 Monday...
NASHVILLE, TN
abc57.com

Goshen man arrested after allegedly posing as FBI agent

ELKHART, Ind. – A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly pretending to be an FBI agent, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:31 p.m., an officer was called to the 2900 block od Edwardsburg Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. Dispatch reported that a white male...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
nbcboston.com

FBI Investigation Underway in Tewksbury

The FBI says they and several other agencies are conducting "law enforcement activity" in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation. "We're searching for specific evidence and there's no threat to public safety," the FBI said in a statement. The FBI said Boston police, Massachusetts State Police...
TEWKSBURY, MA
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wflx.com

FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach

Chopper 5 was above the scene of a large FBI presence in Palm Beach. Several police officers and FBI agents could be seen outside a building along the 200 block of Worth Avenue. Authorities appeared to be focused on the Danieli Fine Art, adjacent Charlotte Kellogg and Galerie Danieli businesses.
PALM BEACH, FL
foxbaltimore.com

Fmr. FBI agent discusses Baltimore Police's new video

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This week the Baltimore Police Department released a new video with the commissioner talking about future plans for the agency as well as the number of drug arrests and gun seizures made this year. "It’s not necessarily a bad thing. People need to know things are...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Herald

FBI investigating Bartlett bank robbery

A bank in Bartlett was robbed by three people Thursday morning. Officers arrived at the BMO Harris branch at 335 S. Main St. around 9:20 a.m. and learned the three had presented tellers a note implying they had a weapon and demanding money, according to a news release from the Chicago FBI.
BARTLETT, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trial begins for Etna man accused of threatening FBI agents online

A federal prosecutor said Thursday that Khaled Miah was so fixated on the FBI agents investigating his online conduct that he began targeting them personally — scouring the internet to find information about them, their spouses and pets. That fixation escalated into threats against the agents in which Miah...
ETNA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy