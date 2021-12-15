Commentary: How the USA could use our military to lead a global Green New Deal

The U.S. military's new Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson said Friday she is focused on strengthening military relationships with South American countries despite fraught politics. Richardson was in Denver to speak at a graduation ceremony at her alma mater, Metropolitan State University, a little more than a month after taking on her role as the highest ranking female in the U.S. Army.While the politics between the U.S. and South American nations might not be what “we would want .... the military relationships are really strong," Richardson said in a media roundtable.Richardson referenced an example in El Salvador where U.S....

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO