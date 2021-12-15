ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ken Block’s Elektrikhana: here’s your first look at the wild Audi S1 ‘Hoonitron’

topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlock ditches combustion for batteries in his next Gymkhana vid, and TG gets an exclusive audience with the star car. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Officially, it’s called the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron, which...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Ken Block has a new Gymkhana toy, and it’s all-electric

American professional rally driver Ken Block has a new toy for Hoonigan’s next Gymkhana series of videos. After drifting all over the place while climbing Pikes Peak in Climbkhana, German automaker Audi wants Block to do it all over again with an all-electric vehicle. As expected, Block’s new car...
CARS
topgear.com

Look! It’s the BMW i7 electric luxury saloon

Camouflage be damned: this is our first official look at the new BMW i7, an electric luxury saloon that’s set to arrive some time in 2022. BMW claims that the i7 will be the first of its kind, conveniently forgetting that we’ve already had a go in the Mercedes EQS. But no matter. It’ll be billed as the electric version of the next-generation 7 Series, using the same CLAR platform found in the i4 saloon and iX SUV.
CARS
CNET

Audi confirms R8 successor will be totally electric

We don't know if the R8 as we know it will live on, but whatever succeeds it will be electric. Linda Kurz, Audi Sport's head of product marketing, confirmed with Roadshow on Wednesday the next car will not feature an internal-combustion engine. After dipping its toes in electric performance with...
CARS
Motor1.com

New Audi RS3 Takes On Tesla Model 3 In Gas Vs Electric Drag Race

The new generation Audi RS3 is absolutely insane. We drove it back in October this year and our Managing Editor Brandon Turkus was amazed by its performance. “Dig into the gas and the RS3's pace feels endless,” Turkus summarized, but is the 2.5-liter inline-five capable of beating one of the fastest production electric vehicles in the world? Let’s find out.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Block
Top Speed

Here’s Your First Look at the 2023 BMW Alpina XB7

Ever since BMW launched the X7 back in 2018 everyone was waiting for an M version to follow, just like for all the other X models in the lineup. Of course, that never happened, and there is no hope to see one in the near future. Back in 2020, however, Alpina came with an alternative that was just as good if not better than the X7 M. Called BX7, the SUV is already preparing for a first refresh, and our spy photographers have already caught it out in the wild.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ken Block's Daughter Races 1,400-HP Hoonicorn Against Tesla Plaid

Out of all the crazy cars Ken Block has ever driven, the Hoonicorn is probably the most outlandish. The no-expenses-spared project is a fearsome competitor for anything with four wheels—or even two, come to think of it. The 1965 Ford Mustang-based Hoonicorn V2 has 1,400 horsepower, a rally-derived all-wheel-drive...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's Your First Look At The New Entry-Level Mercedes

A few days ago, Mercedes-AMG confirmed to CarBuzz that the AMG A35 will be discontinued in the US for the 2022 model year, so you may want to snap up AMG's most affordable sedan while you still can. For now, though, the regular non-AMG Mercedes A-Class Sedan is safe from the chopping block - at least for the 2022 model year. Now, our spies have caught the facelifted 2023 model undergoing winter testing.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Best Look Yet At The Porsche Macan EV

Porsche is struggling to keep the all-new electric Macan under wraps. Last month, a prototype was spied showing off its rear active spoiler, and now the electric SUV has been caught once again enduring some intensive cold-weather testing. This time, our spy photographers spotted the Macan prototype at a charging station, where it was encountering some problems that caused it to break down.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Cars#Audi S1#Photography#Vehicles#Tg#Quattro Hoonitron#Pikes Peak Sport#Fia
CAR Magazine

Audi S1 Hoonitron revealed: Say hello to Ken Block’s new drift machine

► Ken Block set to drift Hoonitron onto your screen soon. Here’s what happens when Audi is tasked with building Ken Block’s new drift car. It’s called the S1 E-tron Quattro Hoonitron – because of course it is – and it’s a one-off, all-electric drift machine taking influence from Audi’s Group B rally car used to win the Pikes Peak hill climb in 1987.
CARS
Road & Track

Audi Built an All-Electric S1 e-tron Quattro "Hoonitron" Prototype for Ken Block

Ken Block, Audi, and Hoonigan just revealed Block's latest tire-melting Gymkhana prototype: The Hoonitron. It's an all electric coupe bearing the S1 e-tron Quattro name, and we expect the Head Hoonigan in Charge to drive in at least one upcoming Gymkhana film. It looks mean. While the car is still...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Ken Block Unveils His 1980s Pikes Peak-Inspired Audi S1 e-tron Quattro Hoonitron

Ken Block is a living legend in the automotive world, known for his incredible abilities on the drift circuit and for tackling Gymkhana courses, but now the American driver is looking towards the future of electrification with the announcement of his new car: the Audi S1 e-tron Quattro Hoonitron. Audi’s...
CARS
topgear.com

Shock! Toyota reveals brand new battery electric car line-up

Slow news day for Japan as Toyota reveals loads of new electric cars. Skip 35 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Toyota has today unveiled its strategy for carbon neutrality, which involves a massive swathe of brand new electric...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Road & Track

Here's Your First Look at Porsche's 2023 Le Mans Challenger

Porsche makes an annual tradition of announcing its racing plans for the next season during its Night of Champions. This year, those announcements were particularly fruitful. Most notable are the first photos of the team's LMDh contender, an as-of-yet unnamed car that will race full time in both IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship in partnership with Penske Racing as the team pursues both championships and major endurance wins. The photos show only the rear half of the car, but they reveal the pontoon-like fenders and central driver compartment typical of a modern prototype. The fenders are notably rounded, making for a far more natural look than the 919 Hybrid's boxy and under-designed rear. Unlike the long-tail 919, which ended with a rear wing flush with that bodywork, giant vertical endplates help the car's rear wing protrude past the length of the car itself. This is more reminiscent of the 919 Evo, the record-chasing variant of the company's most recent Le Mans winner.
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Wild Audi RS5 Has Porsche Violet Color, Bronze Wheels, Race Car Steering Wheel

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we honestly haven't heard anyone criticize the Audi A5 Sportback. Whether it's the base, S, or the spicy RS flavor, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe rival is widely regarded as a pretty car. This one? Well, you'll be the judge of that. We haven't seen so much carbon fiber on an RS5 before, but there's far more to this wild build than its lightweight treatment.
CARS
topgear.com

Official: Audi’s next supercar after the R8 will be fully electric

And that means it won’t be a sister car to Lamborghini’s Huracan replacement. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. “Audi RS is following the fully electric strategy of the main Audi company. This is [the...
CARS
Motor1.com

1947 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Blends Classic Looks And Modern Power

The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price. The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Delivers Precise, Road-Hugging Performance

Originally an equipment variant for the iconic 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, the German marque’s Touring Package was revived for the 991-generation 911 GT3 back in 2017 as a response to the fervor created by the 911 R. Secondhand prices for the latter, a limited-production model, had reached unprecedented levels of absurdity, and the trend soon began to attract opportunists who were more interested in making a buck than actually driving the thing. In an attempt to help stabilize the market, Porsche quickly assembled a similar package without a production cap. For the 2022 model year, Porsche took the opportunity to...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy