Ken Block’s Elektrikhana: here’s your first look at the wild Audi S1 ‘Hoonitron’

Porsche makes an annual tradition of announcing its racing plans for the next season during its Night of Champions. This year, those announcements were particularly fruitful. Most notable are the first photos of the team's LMDh contender, an as-of-yet unnamed car that will race full time in both IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship in partnership with Penske Racing as the team pursues both championships and major endurance wins. The photos show only the rear half of the car, but they reveal the pontoon-like fenders and central driver compartment typical of a modern prototype. The fenders are notably rounded, making for a far more natural look than the 919 Hybrid's boxy and under-designed rear. Unlike the long-tail 919, which ended with a rear wing flush with that bodywork, giant vertical endplates help the car's rear wing protrude past the length of the car itself. This is more reminiscent of the 919 Evo, the record-chasing variant of the company's most recent Le Mans winner.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO