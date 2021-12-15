ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

NEW GUIDE: Pip-Boy 2040

By John Park
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrep your wrist for the apocalypse! With John Park’s brand new guide, you can build your own small form-factor, Fallout-inspired Pip-Boy with Feather RP2040 and CircuitPython. You can make this prop wrist-computer for cosplay, or for general stylishness all the time. Swap graphic screens on the beautiful round...

blog.adafruit.com

Liliputing

PineBoy 3000 wrist mount turns a PinePhone into a Pip-Boy

The PinePhone is an inexpensive smartphone designed to run Linux and other free and open source software. The Pip-Boy is a fictional wrist-worn computer from the Fallout series of video games. And the PineBoy3000 is a 3D printed wrist-mount for the PinePhone that lets you wear the smartphone like a Pip-Boy.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamezebo

Bazooka Boy Strategy Guide – The Best Hints, Tips and Cheats

Bazooka Boy is a game about using explosive weaponry to destroy your foes, dismantle scenery and generally have a lovely old time. It’s slick, it’s simple and when you understand it it can be an awful lot of fun as well. And that’s where this guide comes in. We’ve played...
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Jane Velkovski on the life-changing power of assistive technologies

“This chair is my legs — this chair is my life,” says accessibility champion Jane Velkovski, who uses a wheelchair after being diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). With clarity and poise, he shares how his first motorized wheelchair empowered him with independence and ability — and why assistive technology should be available to anyone who needs it. “Freedom of movement, no matter on legs or on wheels, is a human right,” he says.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit KB2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s a shiny KB2040! An Arduino Pro Micro-shaped board for Keebs with RP2040. (#keeblife 4 evah) Now we’re seeing lots of people use CircuitPython for keebs, which is awesome! So why not try our hands at spinning up a pro-micro-compatible RP2040 board? The RP2040 is plenty powerful, low-cost, and makes for an excellent keeb driver chip.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi RP2040 Pip-Boy is Apocalypse Ready

John Edgar Park’s latest Raspberry Pi creation takes a bold step into the wastelands of the Fallout universe. Using primarily Feather components from Adafruit, Park has created a wearable, RP2040-based Pip-Boy. This watch-sized Pip-Boy resembles a gadget used in-game to display plot points, vitals and inventory data. Park has...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Bluetooth Turntables Make It Easier to Play Your Collection

Let’s get one thing out of the way: the latest Bluetooth turntables might not be for everyone. Though Bluetooth record players can help cut down on the amount of cords needed to play your vinyl collection, many audiophiles might recommend going with a more traditional turntable setup for the ultimate high-fidelity sound experience. But for someone who wants a convenient and easy way to spin their records right away, there are a ton of affordable, great-sounding Bluetooth turntables worth considering. Better yet, they make it simple to hear your vinyl records anywhere around your home. Popular audio brands, from Audio-Technica to Sony,...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

How to Get Over the Inevitable “Ugly Phase” of a Project

On this Maker Monster video, the monster discusses what he calls the “ugly phase,” the inevitable slump in a project where you are a risk of giving up. He offers a number of tips of how to overcome such creative slumps. My favorite tip is: Forget the noun,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Pixel Patterns @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Create patterns of NeoPixels using for loops and the range() command. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.1.0 Beta 3 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.1.0-beta.3, the fourth beta release for CircuitPython 7.1.0. It is relatively stable, but contains issues we may still address for 7.1.0. This release fixes a regression in 7.1.0-beta.2 that caused problems with displayio and possibly other problems. Notable additions to 7.1.0 since 7.0.0. Initial port for Raspberry...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Pip-Boy 2040 Wrist-Mounted Prop

Prep your wrist for the apocalypse! Build your own small form-factor, Fallout-inspired Pip-Boy with Feather RP2040 and CircuitPython. You can make this prop wrist-computer for cosplay, or for general stylishness all the time. Swap graphic screens on the beautiful round rectangle IPS TFT display with the directional buttons, move the cursor with the joystick, look rad.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

A thank you for the Mu Python Editor from students in China #Python #Education

A video thank you to Nicholas Tollervey with thanks for the Mu Python Editor from a class of Python students in China. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Retro Computer Console @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Cool new project from kevinmcaleer up on Hackster.io. The design for project is based on the Cray-1 Supercomputer from the 1970s. I wanted to create something fun to go along with this project, so I found a photo of a console from the Cray-1 brochure of a woman using a console. I designed the console in Fusion 360, using the photo as an inspiration, and using the Hyperpixel 4.0 display as a key measurement around which everything else is based.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Web Bowl #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Sized for Predator printbed, scales down as far as 50% fine. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4940150. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

I made a golf bag that shoots your clubs #RaspberryPi #PiDay @Raspberry_Pi @Nick_0Hara

Check out this golf bag build that shoots out your preferred club via a remote or voice commands. It uses a Raspberry Pi (watch the video to see). Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Give the Gift of AdaBox

Did you know you can send an AdaBox gift subscription?. With an AdaBox gift subscription you can buy a specific number of AdaBoxes up front. Starting with the next AdaBox installment we will ship one AdaBox directly to the gift recipient until the gift subscription is fulfilled. Send an email...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

