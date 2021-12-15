ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Renaming a school: No offense to the worthy gentlemen, but …

By Reporter
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe issue at hand is what to rename Woodrow Wilson High School, the comprehensive high school in Northwest Washington that has long carried the name of a two-term president who moved into the White House more than a century ago and was an unrelenting segregationist. Let’s move past the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

D.C. Council Votes To Rename Wilson High School In Honor Of Two Black Educators

The D.C. Council approved a measure Tuesday that renames Woodrow Wilson High School after two Black educators with deep ties to the school: Edna Jackson and Vincent Reed. Jackson, who died in 2004, became Wilson High’s first Black teacher after Bolling v. Sharpe, the landmark 1954 legal decision that integrated D.C.’s public schools. Reed served as the high school’s first Black principal and went on to become D.C. schools superintendent. He died in 2017.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
August Wilson
Person
Marion Barry
Person
Phil Mendelson
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Washington Post

The Brandon Act is coming for toxic leaders in the military

At bases and on battleships around the world, they want service members in crisis to say their son’s name:. After three years of gut-wrenching work on behalf of their dead son, Teri and Patrick Caserta have prevailed: The Brandon Act passed its final hurdle in the U.S. Senate this week and will soon be signed into law.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Signage#Howard University#The White House#The D C Council#Confederate#Jackson Reed#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
White House
Virginia Mercury

An impetuous, unpredictable conservative takes on a job of moderation, process

Winsome Sears made a political career of confounding people who told her she couldn’t do something; of zigging when conventional wisdom dictated that she zag. A Black, conservative, evangelical Republican woman and former Marine, she was told she had no business taking on an entrenched Democratic House of Delegates member from a deep blue Norfolk […] The post An impetuous, unpredictable conservative takes on a job of moderation, process appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Presents George Gresham, Charles Rangel With Keys To New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio handed over the keys to New York City to well-known leaders in the Black community Saturday. The Reverend Al Sharpton officiated the event at the National Action Network‘s House of Justice in Harlem. The mayor then presented the keys to national labor leader George Gresham and former congressman and civil rights activist Charles Rangel, who made history as the first African-American chair of the influential House Ways and Means Committee. Rangel also took part in the 1965 marches from Selma to Montgomery. “We have another chance to be somebody, and that somebody is not Black heroes and good people. It’s you,” he said. “We all can be better. We all can do more. We all can fight for more.” Rangel is also a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy