Elon Musk's Dogecoin Tweet Sends Crypto Shares Soaring

cheddar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere seems to be no stopping the crypto craze, and this week has been...

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Tesla Investor Sues CEO Elon Musk Over His Twitter Poll Leading To 10% Stock Sale

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholder David Wagner has filed a lawsuit against the company after CEO Elon Musk sold a portion of his Tesla stock based on a Twitter poll he conducted. Wagner argues that Musk's behavior on social media has negatively impacted the price of the stock. Tesla stock is down almost 25% since reaching an all-time high of 1243.49 on Nov. 4.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogecoin#Crypto Metals Analyst#Gainsville Coins#Cheddar
Outsider.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Tweets Center of New Lawsuit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly facing some serious consequences for statements he shared online. It’s no secret that Musk has an influential presence on social media, and has for a long time. As one of the richest people in the world, there are always millions latching on to every word Musk says. Though, with great power comes great responsibility. Despite how busy the Tesla CEO is, he still is surprisingly active on twitter. One investor is opening a lawsuit against Musk’s’ company, Tesla. The lawsuit alleges that tweets from Musk devalued stock shares for the company.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Elon Musk scares Mercedes-Benz and BMW: former GM and Ford exec Bob Lutz

Veteran automotive executive Bob Lutz recently revealed in a statement to the Financial Times that German luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW are afraid of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Lutz’s statements were included in an article awarding Elon Musk with the Financial Times‘ Person of the Year Award. Elon...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Elon Musk revealed why he’s had so many children and it’s raising eyebrows

Elon Musk, who has just been named TIME’s 2021 person of the year, recently revealed why he decided to have so many children - and it had people on social media raising their eyebrows.In a Wall Street Journal virtual event last week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO countered arguments that population control is needed worldwide.Addressing his âlatest creation, the Tesla Bot, at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that the humanoid has the potential to substitute human labour efforts.“There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,” he said.He added that there are many...
CELEBRITIES
invezz.com

Where to buy Dogecoin (DOGE) as it skyrockets following Elon Musk’s revelation that Tesla will accept it as payment

Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at around $0.1777. It has risen by about 2.03% in the last 7 days. Here is a quick guide on the best places to buy the DOGE coin. Dogecoin (DOGE) has been for quite some time though that changed on Wednesday after Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced through a Twitter post that Tesla will start accepting DOGE as payment for merchandise.
STOCKS

