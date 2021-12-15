Elon Musk's Dogecoin Tweet Sends Crypto Shares Soaring

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly facing some serious consequences for statements he shared online. It’s no secret that Musk has an influential presence on social media, and has for a long time. As one of the richest people in the world, there are always millions latching on to every word Musk says. Though, with great power comes great responsibility. Despite how busy the Tesla CEO is, he still is surprisingly active on twitter. One investor is opening a lawsuit against Musk’s’ company, Tesla. The lawsuit alleges that tweets from Musk devalued stock shares for the company.

