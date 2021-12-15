ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2021 Primrose Viola Competition Semi-Finalists Announced

Cover picture for the articleThe Colburn School in Los Angeles announced the eight competitors progressing to this year's 2021 Primrose International Viola Competition Semi-Final stage. Established in 1979, and named after the prominent viola virtuoso William Primrose, the competition is open to violists of any nationality 29 years and younger. The first prize winner will...

VC LIVE | 2021 Primrose International Viola Competition [LIVE NOW]

Established in 1979, and named after the prominent viola virtuoso William Primrose, the competition is open to violists of any nationality 29 years and younger. The first prize winner will receive USD $15,000. Each of the live round participants will compete in the Quarter-Final Round on December 13 and 14,...
All-American winners at LA viola competition

The results are in for the Primrose International Viola Competition held at the Colburn School in Los Angeles. All the prizewinners are, unusually, of the host nation. The first prize of $15,000 went to Natalie Loughran, 24, (US) Second placed was Samuel Rosenthal, 21, (US), $10,000. Third was Nicholas Swensen...
