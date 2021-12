HBO Max is working on a spin-off TV series of The Batman focused on Penguin. After announcing the making of a Batman TV series, a prequel to Matt Reeves’ film, we learned through The Hollywood Reporter that HBO Max intends to produce another show related to the film. The project is still in its infancy, and to date, it is not sure if it will happen. We are talking about a spin-off on Penguin.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO